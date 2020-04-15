-
Argentina: Sea lions bask in the sun after takeover of deserted Mar del Plata harbour
Groups of sea lions took advantage of the absence of locals to take over the commercial centre of Mar del Plata port, on Tuesday.
Footage shows the animals basking in the sun outside souvenirs shops once crowded by tourists and locals, now left deserted by the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“They are masters of all places,” said a resident.
According to Johns Hopkins University latest figures, as of Wednesday morning, 2,443 of coronavirus cases have been confirmed and 105 have died from the respiratory illness in Argentina.
