Argentina strike: Farmers protest soybean export tax rise

Farmers in Argentina have begun striking in protest of a government decision to raise export taxes on soybeans.

But the country has racked up enormous foreign debt and is looking to raise revenue from the tax move to help ease its economic crisis.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from San Nicolas, Argentina.

