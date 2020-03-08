Argentina: Thousands demand legal abortion at Buenos Aires demo on Women”s Day

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of women’s rights activists gathered at the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral on Sunday to demand abortion be legalised and to call for the separation of church and state.

Women could be seen chanting and performing at the event which also coincided with International Women’s Day.

Women’s rights activist, Cele Fierro, said the protesters were demonstrating for “safe and free legal abortion,” as well as “the definitive separation of the church and the state,” which she sees as prohibitive for women to make their own decisions.

Argentina is currently debating legalising abortion after a law that sought to guarantee legal, safe and free abortion was approved in the Chamber of Deputies before being rejected by the Senate in 2018.

Recently elected Argentinian President Alberto Angel Fernandez has repeatedly expressed support for the movement and called legal abortions a public health issue. Currently abortions in Argentina are punishable with a prison sentence, unless in rape cases or when the mother’s health is at risk.

