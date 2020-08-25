-
Argentina: Thousands of firefighters struggle to contain wildfires in Cordoba
Nearly five thousand firefighters and rescue workers have been deployed to battle wildfires near Cordoba, Argentina on Monday.
Around 200 people have reportedly been evacuated in the area where the fires destroyed more than 14,000 hectares of fields affecting a large number of farms.
“We are prioritising the life and goods of the community, protecting the houses. And of course, doing it all with the professionalism of our firefighters,” said Director of Cordoba Civil defence Diego Concha.
The wildfires are believed to have been caused by strong winds and a prolonged drought season with rising temperatures.
Diego Concha, Director of Civil Defense of Cordoba (Spanish): “The damage to the vegetation is very important. This is all that is Monte Serrano, we have pasture, we have many palm trees in the Chilin area. We are also very concerned beyond the environmental impact, like the damage to animals such as horses and cows.”
