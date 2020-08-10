Argentina: Thousands protest against “intentional” fires on islands of Parana river

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of demonstrators marched through the bridge between the Argentinian cities of Rosario and Victoria to protest against what they call intentional wildfires affecting the islands of the Parana River on Saturday.

They demanded a law to be passed by Congress protecting the country’s wetlands.

“In Rosario and several places of the country, people are demanding a Wetlands Law that prohibits intentional fires, that puts an end to this ‘ecocide’,” said Lisandro Citta, one of the demonstrators.

According to local reports, wildfires, many of them started by people, have burnt 90,000 hectares of land despite winter weather in the southern hemisphere.

