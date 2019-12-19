Argentina: Thousands rally against “economic emergency law” in Buenos Aires

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of protesters held a rally in front of the Congress in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, while deputies debated a so-called ‘economic emergency law.’

The activists chanted slogans against the Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and his Peronist predecessor Cristina Fernandez, calling them thieves and calling on them to resolve the crisis and criticising them for increasing taxes.

A package of legal measures, suggested by the Fernandez amid a long-lasting economic crisis and high inflation, includes a 30 percent tax on the acquisition of foreign currencies or imported goods and purchases made abroad. Moreover, the reform would raise the rates of the personal goods tax.

