Argentina’s pandemic squatters

8 hours ago

Argentina’s lockdown was due to end on Sunday, but it is being extended because of a surge in cases.
The country’s economic situation, already in dire straits, has further deteriorated in recent months, and millions are finding it hard to make ends meet.
As a result, many have had to leave homes they can no longer afford and squat on land they believe is publicly owned.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

