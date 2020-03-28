-
Armenia: Drone captures Yerevan’s empty roads amid COVID-19 state of emergency
The roads of Yerevan appeared almost deserted on Thursday after Armenian authorities declared a state of emergency in the country in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.
In drone footage, thinned out traffic can be seen on the streets of the Armenian capital.
The state of emergency was instituted in Armenia on March 16 and will last until April 14. During that time, educational institutions will remain closed, while public events and cultural institutions will be banned.
Also, from March 25 to 31, restrictions on the movement of citizens have been introduced throughout the country. Residents are permitted to leave their homes only in case of critical need, while bearing a passport, ID-card and a completed questionnaire explaining the reason for being outside and indicating the destination.
The work of enterprises and organisations, except those of strategic importance, as well as grocery stores and pharmacies has been stopped.
A total of 372 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Armenia, where one person has died.
