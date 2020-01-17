Art, counterculture and science fiction inspire men’s fashion for winter 2020

Paris Fashion Week has surpassed its own personal best this season, with some 60 men’s fashion shows over six days from a variety of international brands. On days one and two, three labels turned heads among the press: Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck and his rejection of political correctness; the French collective Etudes Studio, whichÂ drew inspiration from the films “Fantastic Planet” and “Terminator 2”;Â plus Israeli designer Hed Mayner, who delved into the Arte Povera movement for his looks.Â

