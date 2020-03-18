Art world’s ‘cold case’: Heist of the century mystery still intrigues

Thirty years ago, two burglars in Boston carried out what has been called “the Heist of the Century”.

The men took 13 rare works, including several by the Dutch master Rembrandt, and they have not been seen since.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports on this artistic cold case.

