Artic Fox SHUT DOWN by bravest Guillemot Chick in the world | Spy In The Wild – BBC

Narrated by David Tennant.

On the islands of Svalbard, Spy Fox waits below the cliffs for the largest gathering of Arctic seabirds.

It is joined by Arctic fox cubs as they leave the den in anticipation of one of nature’s most spectacular events.

Guillemot chicks must leave their nests high on the precipitous cliffs and somehow make it to the sea beyond. Each chick’s father is with them all the way as they make their first flight. But the foxes are on the lookout for any that fall short.

Spy in the Wild | Series 2 Episode 4 | The Poles | BBC

