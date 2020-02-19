Artificial intelligence: How is the EU planning to make up ground on US and Chinese firms?

Will the new strategy allow Europe to catch up with the US and China while protecting citizens from the risks of artificial intelligence? Euronews takes a look.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/19/the-eu-s-new-ai-strategy-what-you-need-to-know

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live