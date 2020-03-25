As coronavirus spreads in Europe, hospitals are overwhelmed

The coronavirus pandemic sweeping through Western Europe is overwhelming their healthcare systems.

A small percentage of medical staff in Spain and Italy have contracted the virus, while hospitals have run out of beds.

So desperate is the need that staff in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom have set up improvised makeshift facilities.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from Redhill, southeast England.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #COVID-19 #EuropeCoronavirus