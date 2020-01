As Haitian immigrants in US face loss of protected status, community members push back

About 50,000 Haitian immigrants in the United States face deportation next January due to the loss of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a government designation they received in the wake of the massive 2010 earthquake in Haiti. But some community members are fighting back.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en