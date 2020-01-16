Share
As it happened: US House delivers Trump impeachment articles to Senate

5 hours ago

Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump. After Nancy Pelosi signed the articles of impeachment, the documents were delivered to the Senate.

