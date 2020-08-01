-
As western Europe sizzles many flock to beaches and ignore COVID-19 restrictions
Swathes of Western Europe is wilting under intense heat, with socially-distanced crowds seeking relief in fountains and pools as authorities warn of COVID-19 and wildfire risks.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/08/01/as-western-europe-sizzles-many-flock-to-beaches-and-ignore-covid-19-restrictions
