Asia on high alert over threat of second wave
Chinese authorities are on high alert on the Russian border after more than 200 coronavirus cases originating from Russia were recorded in northeast China in the last few days. The majority of new cases are Chinese nationals returning home from Russia.
A resurgence of cases is also a concern in Singapore. On Monday it confirmed 386 cases, its biggest increase since the beginning of the epidemic. The health ministry said the majority of cases were migrant workers living in crowded dormitories.
Meanwhile South Korea, which has been widely praised for its reactivity in fighting the virus, is now dealing with a new development.
