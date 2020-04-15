Share
Asia Pacific countries react: IMF warn of economic depression

21 mins ago

Countries in the Asia Pacific region are responding to a dire economic forecast by the International Monetary Fund.
The Japanese government is considering whether to extend a cash handout to all households to cushion the economic fallout.
And ministers in New Zealand will take a 20 percent pay cut for the next six months.
Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports.

