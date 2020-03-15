Share
Asia Pacific countries tighten measures against coronavirus

3 hours ago

Other countries around Asia have been implementing tough measures to stop the virus from spreading. This came as a number of countries have seen a jump in new cases – including Malaysia – which reported 190 new infections.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat has the details.

