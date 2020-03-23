-
Asia passes on coronavirus lessons
Many of the measures that have being adopted by affected countries were introduced weeks ago in East Asia.
The region was the first to be vulnerable to the virus, but it has passed on its lessons to the rest of the world on how to control its spread.
Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul.
