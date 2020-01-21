Asia steps up defences as China confirms sixth coronavirus death

A new virus is causing increasing concern in Asia.

Doctors in China say the respiratory infection has killed six people and infected almost 300 as it spreads.

It has also been confirmed that the coronavirus can be transmitted between people, increasing worries of so-called “super-spreaders”.

Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown reports from Hong Kong.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#ChinaVirus #Coronavirus #SARS