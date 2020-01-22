Asia taking no chances with new China virus as WHO meeting looms

Countries around the Asia-Pacific and beyond are stepping up their defences against a new coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and is now known to have infected at least 440 people on the mainland as well as a handful of others overseas.

Cases of what is currently being called 2019-nCOV have now been confirmed in South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Macau and the United States.

Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown reports from Hong Kong.

