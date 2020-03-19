Asian nations continue to report new COVID-19 cases

China reported no new local cases on Wednesday.

That is the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began in December.

But as Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Bangkok, the numbers are still growing in other nations in the region.

