Asian nations struggle to contain coronavirus

China is to block foreigners from entering the country starting from Saturday.

That is because nearly all of its new COVID-19 cases are people who have come from abroad.

China has started easing restrictions in the region where the pandemic started, but other Asian nations are struggling to contain the spread.

Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan reports from Hong Kong.

