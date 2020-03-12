Share
0 0 0 0

Asian stocks in decline

30 mins ago

The rollercoaster ride continues for Asian stock markets.
It comes after a bad day on Wall Street and an announcement by US President Donald Trump, shutting down travel to and from Europe – but not the UK – due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, China announces that it has passed the peak of the outbreak.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Economy #Asia

Leave a Comment