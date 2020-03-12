Asian stocks in decline

The rollercoaster ride continues for Asian stock markets.

It comes after a bad day on Wall Street and an announcement by US President Donald Trump, shutting down travel to and from Europe – but not the UK – due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, China announces that it has passed the peak of the outbreak.

