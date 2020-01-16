Share
0 0 0 0

Ask our Astronaut | What do astronauts living at the International Space Station fear most?

3 hours ago

Astronauts are trained for emergencies that can occur in outer space but the European Space Agency’s Luca Parmitano and NASA’s Drew Morgan say they know their job is dangerous.

#AskLuca #LucaParmitano #AskOurAstronaut
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/16/ask-our-astronaut-what-do-astronauts-living-at-the-international-space-station-fear-most

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment