Share
0 0 0 0

Ask us anything: How is sub-Saharan Africa tackling COVID-19?

36 mins ago

In this special Stream live Q&A edition of the coronavirus, we focus on sub-Saharan Africa.

Our YouTube and Twitter audiences will have live and direct access to a panel of experts representing East Africa, Central Africa and Southern Africa respectively.

Join the conversation:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AJStream
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/AJStream
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

#Aljazeeraenglish
#News
#Coronavirus

Leave a Comment