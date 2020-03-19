Ask us anything: Your coronavirus questions answered

The novel coronavirus continues to spread and has infected 200,000 people worldwide. Doctors have warned things will get worse before they get better, and governments around the world are stepping up efforts to tackle the global pandemic.

On this episode of The Stream, we take your questions live to a panel of experts – tell us what you want to know.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Dr. David Nabarro, @davidnabarro

WHO coronavirus response envoy

4sd.info

James Hamblin, @jameshamblin

Preventive medicine physician

medicine.yale.edu

Dr. Sarah Kureshi

Physician

zocdoc.com

