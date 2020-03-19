Share
0 0 0 0

Ask us anything: Your coronavirus questions answered

3 hours ago

The novel coronavirus continues to spread and has infected 200,000 people worldwide. Doctors have warned things will get worse before they get better, and governments around the world are stepping up efforts to tackle the global pandemic.

On this episode of The Stream, we take your questions live to a panel of experts – tell us what you want to know.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:
Dr. David Nabarro, @davidnabarro
WHO coronavirus response envoy
4sd.info

James Hamblin, @jameshamblin
Preventive medicine physician
medicine.yale.edu

Dr. Sarah Kureshi
Physician
zocdoc.com

Join the conversation:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AJStream
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/AJStream
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

#aljazeeraenglish
#ajstream
#coronavirus

Leave a Comment