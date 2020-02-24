Assange extradition hearing gets under way in London

A London court is due on Monday to start hearing arguments on the extradition to the United States of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The hearing will last for about a week, with proceedings expected to resume on May 18 for an additional three weeks.

A US grand jury indicted Assange last May with 17 counts under the US Espionage Act and one count of computer hacking. As each of the 17 counts carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, he could face a total of 175 years’ jail should he be brought to stand trial across the Atlantic.

Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee has more from London.

