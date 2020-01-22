-
At least 10 killed in two days of violent protests across Iraq
At least 10 people have been killed in the last two days of escalating protests across Iraq.
The caretaker prime minister has warned that blocking roads and educational institutions have nothing to do with peaceful protests.
But demonstrators say their actions, which started in October, will continue until the government meets their demands.
Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad.
