At least 100 sailors on US aircraft carrier contract COVID-19

At least 100 sailors on board a United States aircraft carrier have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The captain of the Theodore Roosevelt told the Pentagon the virus is spreading “uncontrollably”.

But Defense Secretary Mark Esper says it is not the right time to move the people from the ship.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

