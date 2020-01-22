At least 12 killed in Russia-led air raids near Syria’s Aleppo

At least 27 people have been killed in air raids on rebel-held areas in northern Syria.

The area is being increasingly targeted by the government and its Russian allies despite a ceasefire reached earlier this month.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

