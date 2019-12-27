Share
0 0 0 0

At least 12 people dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

5 hours ago

A passenger plane crashed in Kazakhstan after take-off from the Almaty International Airport.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/27/at-least-14-people-dead-in-kazakhstan-plane-crash

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment