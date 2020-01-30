At least 21 killed in air raid in Syria’s Idlib

An air raid near a bakery and a medical clinic in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib region has killed 10 civilians, a war monitor and a rescue service said, as government forces kept up a ground offensive.

The attack on Thursday, believed to have been carried out by Russian warplanes backing a Syrian government offensive, also put a local hospital out of service, they said.

Moscow denied carrying out the attack.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/