At least 30 killed, abducted in northeast Nigeria

Jihadists have killed at least 30 people and abducted women and children in a raid in northeast Nigeria’s restive Borno state, a regional government spokesman said on Monday. Also, a French appeal court fines Teodorin Obiang, Equatorial Guinea’s vice-president, 30 million euros for plundering state coffers to pay for fast cars and mansions in France. And finally, FRANCE 24 heads to the Sudanese city of Atbara ten months after the fall of Omar al-Bashir.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en