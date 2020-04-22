At least 7 killed, 85 injured in northern Yemen flash floods

Yemen’s government has declared the southern port of Aden a “disaster area” after heavy rains led to flash floods in the city.

The prime minister has asked other nations and relief organisations to help as the flooding could spread cholera further.

The country is fighting one of the world’s worse outbreaks from the disease.

Nearly six years of fighting have damaged Yemen’s infrastructure and health systems.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

