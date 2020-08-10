At least eight people killed in Greece floods

At least eight people have died in flash floods in Greece.

Water engulfed the second-largest city, Thessaloniki.

It is estimated as many as 3,000 homes were damaged.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Greece