Trump escorted from briefing after shooting near White House - 43 mins ago
Lebanon president accepts gov’t resignation after Beirut blast - 2 hours ago
Nicola Sturgeon ‘sorry’ over Scottish exam results – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
Fresh protests over presidential election leave one dead in Belarus - 3 hours ago
France’s anti-terror prosecutor to investigate aid worker killings in Niger - 11 hours ago
Demonstrators take to the streets after disputed election in Belarus - 13 hours ago
Indian Ocean faces growing threat of fuel spill - 14 hours ago
At least eight people killed in Greece floods
At least eight people have died in flash floods in Greece.
Water engulfed the second-largest city, Thessaloniki.
It is estimated as many as 3,000 homes were damaged.
Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.
