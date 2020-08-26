At least one person shot dead as Kenosha Black Lives Matter protests continue | DW News

At least one person has been shot dead and a number of others injured during a third night of protests in the US city of Kenosha. Social media footage appears to show civilians with guns and one victim with a head wound. The gun fire started in the early hours of Wednesday, after hundreds of protesters defied a dawn-to-dusk curfew and clashed with police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. The unrest was sparked after police shot Jacob Blake, a Black resident, seven times in his back. Blake’s attorney and family said the shots left Blake paralyzed and fighting for his life.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Kenosha #BLM #JacobBlake