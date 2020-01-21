At least six dead, human-to-human transmission confirmed

At least six people have been killed and some 300 people have been infected by the new Corona virus in China. On Monday a top Chinese expert said the virus can be transmitted by humans, upping fears about the spread of the disease. This, as millions are preparing to travel home for the lunar new year holiday later this week. The World Health Organization is holding an emergency meeting tomorrow to consider declaring an international public health emergency over this virus. Marios Sofos reports.

