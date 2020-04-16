At Sea: Iranian Navy vessels conduct “harassing approaches” on US ships in Persian Gulf

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) boats approached US naval vessels in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday. The statement was made on the official US Naval Forces Central Command and US 5th Fleet joint Twitter account.

Footage shows what is believed to be IRGCN vessels with a weapon seen mounted on one of them approaching the ships.

“Video of #IRGCN vessels conducting dangerous and harassing approaches on US naval vessels in the international waters of the North Arabian Gulf,” described the footage the US Naval Forces Central Command.

The Central Command also stated that there were 11 Iranian vessels “which maneuvered in an unsafe and unprofessional manner.”

