At the drive-in: Iranians finds novel solution for sharing religious gatherings

Iranians are embracing a staple of American culture, the drive-in, with a twist. Each night up to 400 cars, and 1100 on weekends, turn up to share religious ceremonies together, from the safety of their vehicle. Iran has suffered the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with 6300 official deaths, though many believe the figure to be much higher.

