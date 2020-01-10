At UN, US and Iran invoke Article 51 to justify military actions

Iranian and US officials have faced off at the United Nations for the first time since the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was unable to attend the session in New York because the United States refused to grant him a visa.

The US has continued to justify the assassination of Soleimani, but it found limited backing for its action, even among its own allies.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the UN.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#UNSC #Iran #IranUStensions