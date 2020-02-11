Attackers kill, abduct dozens in northeast Nigeria

Attackers set cars alight in northeastern Nigeria, killing 30 people and abducting women and children.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. But it happened near Maiduguri in Borno state, and government soldiers had previously driven the armed group Boko Haram out from the city.

Most of the dead were asleep in their cars during an overnight stop.

The governor of Borno says the state has not received the protection it needs.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports – and a warning you may find some of the images in this report disturbing.

