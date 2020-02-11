-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Attackers kill, abduct dozens in northeast Nigeria
Attackers set cars alight in northeastern Nigeria, killing 30 people and abducting women and children.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. But it happened near Maiduguri in Borno state, and government soldiers had previously driven the armed group Boko Haram out from the city.
Most of the dead were asleep in their cars during an overnight stop.
The governor of Borno says the state has not received the protection it needs.
Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports – and a warning you may find some of the images in this report disturbing.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Nigeria #Security