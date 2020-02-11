-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Attacks and airstikes heat up Turkey-Syria conflict | DW News
Turkey says it’s killed over a hundred Syrian troops in retaliation for a Syrian strike earlier today in which eight Turkish troops died. Syria is on the offensive in Idlib province, the last rebel enclave opposed to the Assad regime. Turkey has troops in northern Syria. It says the military troops and other Turkish-backed forces are protecting Turkey’s border. The attacks are a further escalation in the conflict between the two countries. Relations are now at their worst since the Syrian civil war began nine years ago
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Syria #Turkay ‘idlib