Attacks and airstikes heat up Turkey-Syria conflict | DW News

Turkey says it’s killed over a hundred Syrian troops in retaliation for a Syrian strike earlier today in which eight Turkish troops died. Syria is on the offensive in Idlib province, the last rebel enclave opposed to the Assad regime. Turkey has troops in northern Syria. It says the military troops and other Turkish-backed forces are protecting Turkey’s border. The attacks are a further escalation in the conflict between the two countries. Relations are now at their worst since the Syrian civil war began nine years ago

