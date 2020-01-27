Share
Auschwitz: ‘Poland would like to only see one side of the story and not the complexity of it’

about 1 hour ago

Professor Brian Schiff explains that ‘the anti-semitism that existed kept people in their place’ as we discuss the tensions that existed in Poland, with people not hesitating to turn over their neighbours out of fear for the Nazis.

