Auschwitz survivor recounts horror 75 years after liberation
Monday will mark 75 years since the liberation of the largest and deadliest Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz.
During World War II more than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were murdered at the site in Poland.
About 200 survivors from around the world will return to the former camp to take part in commemorations.
Survivor Menachem Haberman spoke to Al Jazeera about the horror he endured and still lives with today.
