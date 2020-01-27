Auschwitz, the largest Nazi death camp

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

Barbed wire, watch towers, brick buildings… most of us can picture Auschwitz in our minds. But here’s more on how the largest Nazi death camp came to exist.

In April 1940, the commander of the SS, Himmler, ordered the expansion of a former army barracks in Oswiecim west of Krakow in southern Poland. A place named Auschwitz in German.

In June 1940, the first group of polish prisoners were brought there. A year later, 11,000 people had been transported to the camp.

