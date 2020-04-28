-
Australia: Anger over expansion of coal mine
Environmentalists in Australia are angry over the expansion of New South Wales’s Metropolitan mine.
Coal mining has become particularly controversial, since drought conditions worsened in Australia last year, leading to some water shortages.
The Metropolitan mine is being developed underneath the Woronora reservoir, one of five main water catchments in Greater Sydney, raising concerns about possible water contamination.
Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.
