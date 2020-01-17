Australia: Animal rescue teams find starving koalas after bushfire devastation

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Animal rescue teams have been deployed to Southern Australia’s Kangaroo Island, where at least half of the 50,000-strong koala population has died in the bushfires which struck the country in the past three months.

Footage filmed on Friday shows the moments after a baby koala was rescued by a wildlife worker, ahead of being transported to Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park.

Humane Society International (HSI) has set up water stations and cameras to keep track of how many animals are left in need, explained HSI member Adam Parascandola.

“They have a team of vets that have been helping them and really working around the clock to save just thousands of these animals” he said.

Many of the koalas, which were being found “malnourished” and dehydrated as a consequence of the destruction of their main nutrient sources, were now treated in the hope of being safely returned to their natural environment.

