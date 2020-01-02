-
Australia: ‘Apocalyptic’ scenes as bushfires rage on at popular tourist spot Batemans Bay
Footage shot in the lead-up to the New Year shows heavy smoke from nearby bushfires blanketing the skies above popular holiday destination Batemans Bay. The first images were shot by a resident from his porch on December 30. By the next day, the smoke had turned the afternoon sky dark with red “apocalyptic” acrid smoke. Batemans Bay on the south coast of New South Wales has been reeling under the effects of bushfires with a state of emergency being declared and tourists urged to leave the area.
